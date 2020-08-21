1/1
Hilda Beatrice Gordon Orona
1930 - 2020
Hilda Beatrice Gordon Orona was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 15, 2020. Hilda was born on June 14, 1930 to Arthur Hillary Gordon and Beatrice McMorris in Albany, Louisiana. She was 90 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA. She was a member of Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs. Spending time with family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Monistere (Paul); and her grandchildren: Paul DeLatte (Jennifer) of Symsonia, KY; Sonya Henry (Ricky) of St. Francisville, LA; and Robbie McCray (Stephanie) of Hammond, LA. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; 3 sisters: DeLoris Wolford (Gene), Edna Evans, and Linda Taylor (Donald), all of Baton Rouge; and her brother, Daniel Gordon of Head of Island, LA. Hilda was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Orona; her son, Ernest Larry DeLatte; and a sister, Johnnie Evelyn Griffin. A memorial service will be held at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, officiated by Pastor Richard Beatty.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
