Hilda Coxe Jackson entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 9,2020. She was born in Watson,LA on July 31,1929. She was a resident of Baton Rouge,LA. Hilda is survived by son, Steve Jackson and Rita; daughter, Jill Jackson Camp; son, John Jackson and Theresa. Grandchildren: Toby Gros, Heidi Cocuzza and Mike, Clay Jackson and Lauren, Brad Jackson and Lee, Cody Jackson and Lauren, Julianna Jackson and Adrianna Jackson. Great grandchildren: Erika Huston, Kaylie, Dylan and Tyler Gros; Garret and Cara Cocuzza; Christopher Jackson; James and Madeline Jackson; Lyla and Reid Jackson. One sister: SE Coxe Mixon. Hilda is preceded in death by her husband, H. Euel Jackson; her parents, Silas Edgar and Nettie Milton Coxe;a daughter, Carolyn Jackson Gros; four brothers, Mallie S. Coxe, William N. Coxe, Reymond Edgar Coxe, John Marshall Coxe and two sisters, Robbie Lee Coxe and Nettie B Coxe Boudreaux. Hilda enjoyed reading, gardening and her many RV trips with her loving husband, Euel. A private service will be held by her family on Monday, April 13,2020. Internment will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to : Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020

