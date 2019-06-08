Hilda Fay Smith Mitchell, 87, born June 16, 1931, Hazlehurst, MS. Died June 5, 2019, Baton Rouge, LA. She was a charter member of Jefferson Baptist Church and retired from City National Bank. Survived by her children, Greg Laurent (Lois), Phyllis Laurent Vu (Hung Vu), and Larry Laurent (Karyn), 10 grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George L. Mitchell, her parents, Mattie Irene Lowery and Willard Smith, a daughter, Patricia L. McGehee, sister Geraldine S. Babin and brother T. Clayton Smith. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La, Services at 11:00AM will be conducted by the Reverend Tommy French. A private graveside burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, La. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to nephew Ronald Babin for his care of Hilda and George. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter House hospice or a .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019