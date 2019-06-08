Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Fay Smith Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda Fay Smith Mitchell, 87, born June 16, 1931, Hazlehurst, MS. Died June 5, 2019, Baton Rouge, LA. She was a charter member of Jefferson Baptist Church and retired from City National Bank. Survived by her children, Greg Laurent (Lois), Phyllis Laurent Vu (Hung Vu), and Larry Laurent (Karyn), 10 grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George L. Mitchell, her parents, Mattie Irene Lowery and Willard Smith, a daughter, Patricia L. McGehee, sister Geraldine S. Babin and brother T. Clayton Smith. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La, Services at 11:00AM will be conducted by the Reverend Tommy French. A private graveside burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, La. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to nephew Ronald Babin for his care of Hilda and George. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter House hospice or a . Hilda Fay Smith Mitchell, 87, born June 16, 1931, Hazlehurst, MS. Died June 5, 2019, Baton Rouge, LA. She was a charter member of Jefferson Baptist Church and retired from City National Bank. Survived by her children, Greg Laurent (Lois), Phyllis Laurent Vu (Hung Vu), and Larry Laurent (Karyn), 10 grandchildren and numerous relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, George L. Mitchell, her parents, Mattie Irene Lowery and Willard Smith, a daughter, Patricia L. McGehee, sister Geraldine S. Babin and brother T. Clayton Smith. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, La, Services at 11:00AM will be conducted by the Reverend Tommy French. A private graveside burial at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, La. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to nephew Ronald Babin for his care of Hilda and George. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter House hospice or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close