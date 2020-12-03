1/1
Hilda G. Furlong
Hilda G. Furlong, a resident of Central, LA, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, in Zachary, LA on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 1 pm until funeral services at 3pm, conducted by Bro. Tim Norris. A burial will follow at Sandy Creek Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter, Jan Matherne (Mark); two sons, Aubrey Mitchell (Dawn); Johnny Mitchell (Sandi); brother David Garner (Rhonda); eleven grandchildren: Heather, Felicia (Trey), Destini (Everett), Sera (Craig), Tanner, Aubrey, Schae, Morgan, Miranda, Megan and Kylee; eight great-grandchildren: Jayden, Saylem, Addison, Tommy, Randi, Callum, Aeralyn, and Meridian. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonny Mitchell; four brothers and one sister; and ex-husband Jerry Mitchell. Pallbearers will be Aubrey Mitchell, Johnny Mitchell, Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Mitchell, Steve Garner, Steven Brumfield and honorary pallbearers Willie Short and Jarett Wilson. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
