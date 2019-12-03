Hilda Jean Hale Miller

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hilda Jean Hale Miller went to meet her Lord on November 25, 2019 at home. She was a member of Park Forest Baptist Church for 35 years and a member of Sweet Adeline's for 25 years. She is survived by two grandsons, B.J. Graham and Stephen Hattendorph Jr.; one son-in-law, Stephen Hattendorph Sr.; one sister-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie T. and Myrtie Lee Hale; husband, Alfred E. Miller; two daughters, Deborah Hattendorph and T'Lane Miller; one brother and one sister. Services will be at 1:00pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 11:00am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019
