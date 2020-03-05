Hilda L. Worley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda L. Worley.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Hilda L. Worley departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 95, a native of Plattenville, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 am to 5:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.