Hilda L. Worley departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, LA. She was 95, a native of Plattenville, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 am to 5:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020