Hilda Mae Boudreaux

Hilda Mae (Coatney Dunbar) Boudreaux, a native of Port Allen, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, went to be with God on July 8, 2019. Visitation will be held at Hall Davis in Baton Rouge on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1-5 p.m and will continue on Friday July 19, 2019 from 9 am until religious service at 11. Interment will be held in The Louisiana National Cemetery. She is survived by two daughters, Pamela B Vessell and Elissa Boudreaux. Six grandchildren, three great grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019
