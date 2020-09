Or Copy this URL to Share

Hilda Mae Popularas Recasner, 79, of Gonzales died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Visiting at Hambricks Family Mortuary on Friday, Sept. 11 from 5- 7pm and on Saturday, from 1pm until service time 2pm. Interment in First Pilgrim Calvary Cemetery.

