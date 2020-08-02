Hilda Marie Landry Templet, 91, a native and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Hilda was loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and a friend to many. She was a homemaker and worked for Home Builder Supply Lumberyard as a book keeper. She leaves behind to cherish her memory Her two sons, Kenneth J. Templet (Georgana), Mark A. Templet (Linda), Daughter-in-law, Connie; six grandchildren, Kenno Templet (Michelle), Kevin Templet (Stephanie), Kelley T. Bright (Jason), Danny Templet (Jenny), Penny Templet, and Victoria t. Ramagos (Matt); eleven great grandchildren, Jacob Templet (Tori), Johnathan Templet (Mindy), Jordyn Templet, Grace Templet, Ashlyn Templet, Andrew Bright, Ava Bright, Ansley Bright, Noah Templet, Joshua Templet, and Landon Ramagos; four great-great grandchildren, McKenna Templet, Ellie Templet, Jasper Templet, and Merynn Templet. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sonnie Landry and Claire Fournerette Landry; husband, Wildy Templet; brother, Sydney Landry; son, Douglas Templet; granddaughter, Jenny Templet. The family would like to thank Cardinal Hospice (David), The Crossing at Clarity Hospice Hospital, Father Al Davidson and the staff at St. Joseph the worker Catholic Church, and the bereavement committee. Due to current circumstances, a private visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Ourso Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Interment will be held in the church mausoleum.

