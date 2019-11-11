Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Marks Babson. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA 4230 High Street Zachary , LA 70791 (225)-654-4480 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Plains Presbyterian Church Zachary , LA View Map Service 12:00 PM Plains Presbyterian Church Zachary , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Psalms 28: 7 NIV The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him. Hilda Marks Babson, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was born in Wilmington, NC on September 29, 1937 and passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Hilda was a member of the Plains Presbyterian Church in Zachary where she was a devoted choir member. During her early years, Hilda played the piano and organ for her church in Reigelwood, NC. She graduated Acme Delco High school and attended UNC Women's College. Hilda was employed by Georgia Pacific Paper Corporation until her retirement in 1996. Hilda's hobbies included music, bridge and golf. She was the Fennwood Hills Country Club women's golf champion several times. She also was a longtime member of the Portfolio Book Club of Zachary. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William Delray Babson; daughter, Cheryl Babson Carter(Wayne "Spider" Carter); grandchildren, Clacey Arnold(Will Arnold) and Kalyn Carter. Her four great-grandchildren are Cade, Carter, Cullyn Claire and Camille Grace Arnold. Hilda was preceded in death by her son, William Delray (Del) Babson, Jr. ; her parents, Cleron and Hilda Marks; and her brothers and sisters, Helen Dunn, Bill Marks, John Marks, Catherine Stowe and Donald Marks. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Plains Presbyterian Church in Zachary from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Pastor Campbell Silman. Burial will follow in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. Pallbearers will be Wayne Carter, Will Arnold, David Mills and Charles Snyder. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Jones and Andy Sessoms. Psalms 28: 7 NIV The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him. Hilda Marks Babson, beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, was born in Wilmington, NC on September 29, 1937 and passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 82 on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Hilda was a member of the Plains Presbyterian Church in Zachary where she was a devoted choir member. During her early years, Hilda played the piano and organ for her church in Reigelwood, NC. She graduated Acme Delco High school and attended UNC Women's College. Hilda was employed by Georgia Pacific Paper Corporation until her retirement in 1996. Hilda's hobbies included music, bridge and golf. She was the Fennwood Hills Country Club women's golf champion several times. She also was a longtime member of the Portfolio Book Club of Zachary. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, William Delray Babson; daughter, Cheryl Babson Carter(Wayne "Spider" Carter); grandchildren, Clacey Arnold(Will Arnold) and Kalyn Carter. Her four great-grandchildren are Cade, Carter, Cullyn Claire and Camille Grace Arnold. Hilda was preceded in death by her son, William Delray (Del) Babson, Jr. ; her parents, Cleron and Hilda Marks; and her brothers and sisters, Helen Dunn, Bill Marks, John Marks, Catherine Stowe and Donald Marks. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Plains Presbyterian Church in Zachary from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 noon conducted by Pastor Campbell Silman. Burial will follow in Azalea Rest Cemetery, Zachary. Pallbearers will be Wayne Carter, Will Arnold, David Mills and Charles Snyder. Honorary pallbearers are Tom Jones and Andy Sessoms. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close