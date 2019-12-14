Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM The Home of Debra and Tom Wenger Ponchatoula , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda Maurice Underwood Martin died peacefully in her home in Roseland, Louisiana on December 12, 2019. She was 89 years old. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl Kay Martin-Dupuy (Dave), Debra M. Wenger (Tom) and a son, Russell Dale Martin (Linda), a daughter-in-law, Trusie Martin, a son-in-law, Russell Eichler, a sister-in-law, Myrna Underwood of Biloxi, MS, a brother-in-law, Dale Martin (Joyce) of Silver Creek, NE, and a sister-in-law, Ilona Martin of Grand Island, NE. She also leaves behind many loved ones to include family, friends, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and her beloved cat, Miss Kitty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Leroy Martin, a son, Randy Keith Martin, and a daughter, Kelly Dee Eichler, and also, her parents Harold and Clara Underwood, and three brothers. Hilda was born in Harvey, Illinois and spent her early years in the country outside of Greenville, TX. As a teenager, her family moved to San Diego, CA where she met and married her husband of 52 years. She spent the first 21 years of her married life traveling as a military wife, finally settling in La Place, LA where she lived for 34 years. She moved to Roseland, LA in 2013 to be closer to her daughters and remained there until her passing. She will be remembered by those who knew her well for her generosity, unique humor and great cooking. Hilda will be laid to eternal rest beside her husband in Nebraska. She will be missed. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held at her daughter's home, Debra and Tom Wenger in Ponchatoula on Saturday December 21st, 11:00 to 4:00. You may call Deb and Tom for directions at 225 294-5989. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit



