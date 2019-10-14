Hilda Sanchez Krousel, PhD, "Strength and dignity are her clothing." Proverbs 31:25a. Hilda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who recently celebrated her 92nd birthday. After a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, she passed away on October 13th in her home surrounded by her family and her favorite things. Hilda was a devout Catholic and long-standing parishioner of Saint Aloysius Church. Professionally, she received a Doctorate of Philosophy degree from Louisiana State University, authored books capturing key moments in Louisiana history and managed the Krousel Law Firm for over 20 years. However, her greatest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Always putting her family first and meticulous in all that she pursued, she loved family holiday gatherings, seasonal decorations, and her patio filled with beautiful flowering plants, fountains, wind chimes, and humming bird feeders. She was passionate about history and the arts. Later in life, she became an avid fan of LSU football and professional tennis, with particular fondness of Rafael Nadal based on her Spanish heritage. She was preceded in death by her son Karl Krousel, Sr. and grandson Kohl Krousel. Hilda is survived by her devoted husband of 67 years, Walter R. Krousel Jr.; her children Marlene Krousel, Walter R. Krousel III, Marie Antoinette Krousel-Wood (husband Robert Wood, Sr.), Elizabeth Krousel-Simmons (husband Stephen Simmons); and her grandchildren Karl Krousel, Jr. (wife Jessica Payne Krousel), Robert Wood Jr., Amanda Wood Pharo (husband Austin Pharo), William Eric Allgood, Maria Elena Allgood, Claire Krousel, and Allie Krousel and great grandchildren Landon and Soryn Krousel, and Charles Pharo. Visitation will be on October 16, 2019 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church (2025 Stuart Avenue, Baton Rouge LA 70808) from 9:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
