Hilda Wilson entered eternal rest on Thursday, April 24, 2020 at The Hospice Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing, Baton Rouge, LA. She was 84, a native of Gurley, LA and a resident of Slaughter, LA. She was born February 14, 1936 to Doc Wilson and Callie B. White. She was a member of the New Zion Baptist Church, Gurley, LA. A graveside service will be held on April 30, 2020 at New Zion Baptist Church, Gurley, LA. She is survived by a sister, Ruby U. Jarrell, Ethel, LA; two brothers, Roosevelt Underwood, Baker, LA and Thomas (Cheran) Underwood, Wilson, LA; devoted nieces Gwendolyn M. Jarrell, Shaunda Underwood-Hooper, and Bria M. Jarrell; devoted nephew Derrick W. Jarrell and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers. Special thanks to Grace Health and Rehabilitation Center and Staff, Lane Memorial Hospital 1st Floor Staff, The Hospice of Baton Rouge Butterfly Wing Staff, Gene Gayden Family and Dr. Richard Rathbone. Services have been entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, LA.

