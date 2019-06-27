Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hillery A. "Sonny" Davis, Jr.. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hillery A. Davis, Jr. "Sonny", a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 83. Hillery grew up in Baton Rouge, LA where he attended and graduated from Central High School in 1956. Hillery served in the Army where he excelled not only with his military obligations, as well as, playing football for his military base. He worked as a pipefitter for 30 years and belonged to the local 198 union. He traveled all over the United States working in multiple areas such as Wisconsin, Oregon, Illinois, and D.C. He always had great stories about each state he worked in. Hillery loved his family, friends, fishing, and sports, especially LSU! He could talk LSU sports with the best of them. He had a knack for remembering every detail of past sporting events spanning over multiple decades. After retirement, he loved going to his fishing camp in Pierre Part, LA, as well as, meeting up with good friends at the local watering hole to discuss everything from sports to politics. He was a caring and charismatic man who lived a long fulfilling life and will be truly missed. He is survived by his wife Shirley Davis, daughter Rebecca Davis and son-in-law Steve Davis, Brothers Rodney Davis and Donnie Davis, Nephew Shad Davis, Grandchildren Maci Labatut, Anna-Kathryn Davis, and Gerrett Davis, and aunt Tena Carpenter. Preceded in death by parents Hillery Davis, Sr. and Janet Carpenter Robertson, and step-son Davis Todd Haney. Pallbearers will be Steve Davis, Donald R. Davis, Shad Davis, Rodney Davis, and Jason Davis. Honorary pallbearers: Bryan and Tommy Kennedy, and Brian Annison. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1PM-3PM. A funeral service will be held at 3PM. Interment at Redwood Cemetery, Slaughter, LA at 4:15PM.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 27 to June 29, 2019

