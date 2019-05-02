Hilner "Tot" Holmes, a lifelong resident of Lettsworth passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at the age of 83 at her residence. She was a driver with Pointe Coupee Parish School Board and Parish Council on Aging. Visiting Friday May 03, 2019 2:00pm until 6:00pm at 152 Highway 3050 Morganza, La. Visiting Saturday May 04, 2019 9:00am until Religious Service at 11:00am at St Mary Missionary Baptist Church 9067 La Highway 1 Lettsworth, La. There will be no final viewing after Religious Service. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by her five Children Tyronne Mackson, Deborah Thomas, Sharon Gooch, Vernon Sam, and Tracy Todd, A Sister Ivory Thorne, Six Grandchildren, Five Great Grandchildren, Two Great Great Grandchildren, A God Son Christopher Hebert, A Former Daughter in Law Catherine Mackson, Dear Friends Matty Walker and Alice Richard, Aunts, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019