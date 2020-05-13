Hilton Riley Sr. a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Slaughter lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday-May 5, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his children, Hilton Riley Jr. (LaNell), Jeffery Riley (Kenyatta), Montez Riley, and Sonjalita Stampley (James); a brother, Lionel Hebert; two sisters, Marie Johnson and Teresa Keller (Henry), a dear freind, Gladys H. Barber and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Home, Friday-May 15, 2020 followed by a graveside service at the True Light Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.