Hilton 'Hilt' Riley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilton Riley Sr. a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Slaughter lost his battle with cancer and passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday-May 5, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his children, Hilton Riley Jr. (LaNell), Jeffery Riley (Kenyatta), Montez Riley, and Sonjalita Stampley (James); a brother, Lionel Hebert; two sisters, Marie Johnson and Teresa Keller (Henry), a dear freind, Gladys H. Barber and a host of other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Richardson Funeral Home, Friday-May 15, 2020 followed by a graveside service at the True Light Baptist Church Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
Richardson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
15
Graveside service
True Light Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved