Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilton Boothe. View Sign Service Information Young's Funeral Home Inc Hwy 84 W Jonesville , LA 71343 (318)-339-7905 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church 1366 Meyers Bend Road Harrisonburg , LA View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church 1366 Meyers Bend Road Harrisonburg , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hilton Maurice Boothe left his earthly existence at dawn on February 7, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by his wife and children in the Wallace Ridge, Louisiana, home where he raised his family. Hilton was born on October 30, 1944, the first-born child of C.C. "Bill" and Audrey Bass Boothe. Perhaps it was because he was born the day before Halloween that Hilton had a legendary sense of humor and never passed up the opportunity for a friendly tease. In 1969, a young woman from Columbus, Ohio, moved to Harrisonburg, Louisiana, and stole his heart. Hilton married Betty Jean Workman on the 13th of June in 1970, and they laughed together for the next 49 years. It wasn't long after they got married that Hilton and Betty moved in next door to his parents and started their own family. He is survived by the three daughters he adored: Tamara Arlene Mayo, Mendy Bernice Boothe, and Melissa Ann Ewing. He is also survived by a son, Robert Kyle Alagood, whom he raised on behalf of his sister Carlene. Hilton graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1961 and served his country in the National Guard. For more than 45 years, Hilton worked in oil patches around the world, giving his family the opportunity to live and explore places as far as Malaysia and Norway. Known by his coworkers as "Spanky," Hilton started out as a roughneck and worked his way up to drilling supervisor, eventually opening his own consulting service. Hilton prided himself on being a highly organized problem solver and took pride in the work he did to provide for his family. Forever a family man, Hilton relished in the laughter of his loved ones and never passed an opportunity to take his children and grandchildren to visit the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disney World-even when they were adults. Hilton is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Audrey; his beloved sisters Carlene and Celia; his brother Larry; and his son-in-law Craig Mayo. He leaves behind memories and laughter among his wife, Betty Jean; children, Tamara, Mendy, Melissa, and Kyle; Melissa's husband, Rodney Ewing; grandchildren Joshua Mayo, Cameron Ewing, and Abigail Ewing; siblings Teresa Burnette and Billy Boothe; and numerous nephews including a beloved niece, Cherish Ellerbe, who cared for him so well during his final days. The family will forever remember the loving care provided to him by Robin Williams and his niece Cherish Ellerbe during his illness. Sincere thank you to Pamala Patten who provided continued support to the family. Lastly, special appreciation to Four Rivers Home Health, All Saints Hospice, and Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church for their love and compassion. Hilton's pallbearers are his nephews Dustin Burnette, Damon Burnette, and Joe Ellerbe; great nephew Jody Ellerbe; and friends Darrell Floyd and Tommy Mayo. His cousin Grover Elliott is honorary pallbearer. Please join Hilton's family for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday February 9 at Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church, 1366 Meyers Bend Road in Harrisonburg, Louisiana. Hilton's funeral services will begin at 1 pm. Hilton Maurice Boothe left his earthly existence at dawn on February 7, 2020, at the age of 75, surrounded by his wife and children in the Wallace Ridge, Louisiana, home where he raised his family. Hilton was born on October 30, 1944, the first-born child of C.C. "Bill" and Audrey Bass Boothe. Perhaps it was because he was born the day before Halloween that Hilton had a legendary sense of humor and never passed up the opportunity for a friendly tease. In 1969, a young woman from Columbus, Ohio, moved to Harrisonburg, Louisiana, and stole his heart. Hilton married Betty Jean Workman on the 13th of June in 1970, and they laughed together for the next 49 years. It wasn't long after they got married that Hilton and Betty moved in next door to his parents and started their own family. He is survived by the three daughters he adored: Tamara Arlene Mayo, Mendy Bernice Boothe, and Melissa Ann Ewing. He is also survived by a son, Robert Kyle Alagood, whom he raised on behalf of his sister Carlene. Hilton graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 1961 and served his country in the National Guard. For more than 45 years, Hilton worked in oil patches around the world, giving his family the opportunity to live and explore places as far as Malaysia and Norway. Known by his coworkers as "Spanky," Hilton started out as a roughneck and worked his way up to drilling supervisor, eventually opening his own consulting service. Hilton prided himself on being a highly organized problem solver and took pride in the work he did to provide for his family. Forever a family man, Hilton relished in the laughter of his loved ones and never passed an opportunity to take his children and grandchildren to visit the Enchanted Tiki Room at Disney World-even when they were adults. Hilton is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Audrey; his beloved sisters Carlene and Celia; his brother Larry; and his son-in-law Craig Mayo. He leaves behind memories and laughter among his wife, Betty Jean; children, Tamara, Mendy, Melissa, and Kyle; Melissa's husband, Rodney Ewing; grandchildren Joshua Mayo, Cameron Ewing, and Abigail Ewing; siblings Teresa Burnette and Billy Boothe; and numerous nephews including a beloved niece, Cherish Ellerbe, who cared for him so well during his final days. The family will forever remember the loving care provided to him by Robin Williams and his niece Cherish Ellerbe during his illness. Sincere thank you to Pamala Patten who provided continued support to the family. Lastly, special appreciation to Four Rivers Home Health, All Saints Hospice, and Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church for their love and compassion. Hilton's pallbearers are his nephews Dustin Burnette, Damon Burnette, and Joe Ellerbe; great nephew Jody Ellerbe; and friends Darrell Floyd and Tommy Mayo. His cousin Grover Elliott is honorary pallbearer. Please join Hilton's family for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday February 9 at Meyers Bend Pentecostal Church, 1366 Meyers Bend Road in Harrisonburg, Louisiana. Hilton's funeral services will begin at 1 pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close