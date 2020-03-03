Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilton Ray Welch Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hilton Ray Welch, Jr., 76, of Ruth, MS died on March 1, 2020 at the Southwest Mississippi Cardiovascular Institute from complications of a heart attack. A visitation for Mr. Welch will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb from 9 AM until services at 11 AM with Masonic Rites, Mr. Welch was a member of the Masonic Lodge #135 F&A.M. Mr. Welch was born in Clinton, LA on March 18, 1943 to Hilton R. Welch and Louise Williams Welch. Surviving Mr. Welch is his wife of 55 years, Geneva McCullough Welch of Ruth, MS; a son, Hilton Ray Welch III (Trace) and his wife Claire of Zachary, LA; three daughters, Jordana Welch of Rosharon, TX; Laura Ann Welch Bradley and her husband Gregory of Rosharon, TX; and Naomi Welch Cancienne and her husband Brian of Cypress, TX; and four grandchildren, Olivia Marcel Welch of Zachary, LA; Daniel Lachlan Bradley of Baton Rouge, LA; Rex Charles Cancienne of Cypress, TX; and Lela Ann "Piat" Cancienne of Cypress, TX. Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Ann Beavers. Mr. Welch was a millwright from 1962 until 2006. He remarked that the 14 years of retirement were the best .He was a meticulous craftsman in multiple trades, a conservationist, and a promoter of higher education. Mr. Welch was a keen advocate for recycling, embodying the motto: "Use it up; wear it out; make it last." Given a pair of tin snips and a handful of rivets, he could create almost anything. His legacy will be cherished by Mrs. Welch, Toody Lou, Laura Lou, Freddie Lou/Trace, Sudie Lou, Ollie Lou, Daniel Do, Rexaroo, and Clara Lou. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Welch would like you to refrain from throwing trash on roadsides and see that your children do their homework and get an education.

