Hiram Louis Lyles
Hiram Louis Lyles, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 10, 2020 at the age of 74. Louis graduated from Sulphur High School in 1964, and during his senior year he was the drum major in the band. He attended Louisiana State University and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and during this time he played clarinet in the LSU Tiger Band. He later attended the University of Lafayette and obtained a Master's Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling, and then a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Louisiana State University. Louis retired from the Louisiana Department of Health. He loved art and was a talented artist who enjoyed the medium of painting, especially birds such as egrets. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Louis is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Sarah Lyles and husband Nicholas Piechocki, and Dylan Lyles and wife Teri Lyles; his grandchildren, Makenna and Lily Lyles and Aria and Dean Piechocki; his siblings, Neal Lyles and Susan Lyons; and his dog, Raz. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hiram Ray Lyles and Ione Neal Lyles; and his sister, Jeanette Lyles. A private service will be held for his family at Jefferson Baptist Church on Friday, May 15, 2020. Burial will take place in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Service
Jefferson Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
