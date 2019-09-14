Hollis Ann Hayden passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 82. She was born on Sunday, October 25, 1936 in Louisiana to the late Mollie Hyde and the late James Davis. She was a resident of Amite, Louisiana. Hollie is survived by her son, Robin Lynn Hayden; grandson, Adam Hayden; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Hollie was preceded in death by her son, Arthur Ernest Hayden; grandson, Aaron Hollis Hayden; brothers, Ernest Davis Jr. and Berry Davis; and sisters, Greta Day and Maxcy McNabb. Services for Hollie were private. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019