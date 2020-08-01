1/1
Hollis David Cain
Our dad, Hollis David Cain, passed peacefully in his sleep at his home in Walker, Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020, at the age of 67. He retired from local 53 as a insulator and was an experienced carpenter. David was an avid outdoorsman who found great joy in hunting and fishing. In his younger days he also enjoyed playing and later coaching both football and baseball. He leaves behind five loving grandchildren, Katie, Jase, Peyton, Joseph, and Orry, two devoted daughters Ashley and her husband Michael and Brandi and her husband Sam, a heartbroken sister and brother, Linda and her husband Ivy and Chris and his wife Cindy, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by the love of his life Brenda Jacob Cain, his parents, Hollis and Dorothy Cain, grandparents and many aunts and uncles. A private Catholic Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Monday followed by a Celebration of Life ceremony beginning at 5pm at First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at http://www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral Mass
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
