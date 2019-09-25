Holloway Wilson

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Holloway Wilson entered into eternal rest on September 16, 2019 at the age of 75. Survived by his wife, Pearla M. Wilson; two sisters; two brothers; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; 4 Godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
