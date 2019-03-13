Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with much sadness mixed with joy for her, that we announce the passing of our sweet daughter Holly Jordan Hamilton on March 3, 2019 at age 55. Holly was born in New Orleans on December 30, 1963, to Francis Jordan Hamilton and Wilford Paul "Fee" Hamilton, spending her formative years in Mandeville, LA, and Baton Rouge. She later resided in the greater Austin area settling in Baton Rouge. Her life was a journey that presented many set-backs, but at every turn Holly fought with courage, tenacity and an unparalleled belief in Christ. Love of family, fiancé Mark Schneider and friends was paramount to her. What can we say about our girl? She had the gift of gab bringing laughter and joy to all. Sensitive, compassionate, thoughtful, and loyal, she befriended all who met her, especially those in pain. She loved to cook and a great meal was always a topic of detailed conversation. Holly's professional career was in sales where her personality and talent shown. She had a special expertise in field sales to major regional companies and select industries from New Orleans to Lafayette, LA and Austin, TX. She was preceded in death by son Brenham "Brody" Blavier; mother Francis Jordan Hamilton, paternal grandparents Wilford Hamilton, Sr. and Billie Larguier Hamilton, maternal grandparents Thelma and Ollie Jordan. Left to cherish her memory are her parents Wilford "Fee" Hamilton, Jr and lasting mother Linda Dee Davitt Hamilton (née Hunt), bonus siblings J. Tyler "Ty" Davitt and Piper Davitt Vance (Stewart) and their children Sailor, Georgia, Townsend and Sarah Hayden Vance, and David Davitt; from a former marriage, Michelle Weber Laney (David) and Lisa Weber Mahaffey . She also leaves special aunts Sara Hamilton McDill (Jim), Martha Hamilton Weaver (Steve), great aunt Marjorie Larguier Fabre, numerous cousins: Hamilton's, Larguier's, and Spaht's. Celebration of life is Saturday, 16 March, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Father Tommy Dillon officiating. Visitation 1-3, funeral and interment 3:00 and reception to follow in the church parish hall. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 12663 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 or Freedom House, 501 Moore Blvd., Covington, LA 70433. Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

13250 Highway 431

Saint Amant , LA 70774

