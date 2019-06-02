Horace Belton Jr., born July 16, 1955, was welcomed home by his Lord and savior on May 28, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM services. Horace will be cherished by those he left behind: his loving wife Gwen, his children Maya Neal (Larry), Mark Belton and grandson Liam Neal, parents Horace & Ella Louise Belton, his siblings Patricia Augustus (Richard), Linda Lyles, Rosemary Parker, Larry Belton, and Shina Belton and host of friends and relatives. He is preceded in death by grandparents Henry & Lillian Hudson Early, George and Lena Diggs Belton and his sister Saundria Belton Horn. His life and memories will be cherished forever.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019