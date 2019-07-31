Horace Bessie III, age 52, married to Kamilah Davis Bessie, died Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Co. Horace is the father of 6 children. He has 2 brothers, 2 sisters, Mother & stepfather Norma (Walter) Martin, father & stepmother Horace (Patricia) Bessie Jr. Service: Viewing Friday,1 to 5 pm August 2, 2019, Grants Funeral Westside Funeral Home, Port Allen, La. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am. Place: The New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St, Port Allen, LA 70767. Interment: United Benevolent Society, Mulatto Bend. Officiating Rev Oliver Washington Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019