Horace Bessie III

Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The New Poplar Grove Baptist Church
2303 Court St
Port Allen, LA
Obituary
Horace Bessie III, age 52, married to Kamilah Davis Bessie, died Wednesday July 24, 2019 at the North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, Co. Horace is the father of 6 children. He has 2 brothers, 2 sisters, Mother & stepfather Norma (Walter) Martin, father & stepmother Horace (Patricia) Bessie Jr. Service: Viewing Friday,1 to 5 pm August 2, 2019, Grants Funeral Westside Funeral Home, Port Allen, La. Funeral Service: Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00am. Place: The New Poplar Grove Baptist Church, 2303 Court St, Port Allen, LA 70767. Interment: United Benevolent Society, Mulatto Bend. Officiating Rev Oliver Washington Sr.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019
