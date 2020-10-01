Or Copy this URL to Share

Horace Butler, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Family viewing only 12 pm - 1 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020. Drive-through viewing 1 pm - 5 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7083 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, La. Funeral service is Saturday, October 3, 2020, 1 pm - 2 pm. He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife Linda Butler and family. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

