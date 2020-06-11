Horace "Rup" Chaney
A native of New Orleans and a resident of Grosse Tete, Horace "Rup" Chaney departed his earthly life on Saturday June 6, 2020, at the age of 67, at his home. Horace is survived by his loving wife, Mary Harris Chaney; two daughters, Deisha and LaTangel; a brother, Lawrence Davenport; five sisters, Shirley Dickerson, Annie Young, Ernestine Williams, Brenda (Mario) Jones, and Diane V. Landers; four grandchildren, Malik Mitchel, Latadrian Davis, A'Myria Chaney, and Ja'Coby Chaney; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 3-7 pm at Rosehill Baptist Church, 14470 Highway 77, Rosedale, LA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 am at Rosehill Baptist Church. Interment to immediately follow at the church cemetery. If you plan to attend services, please bring a mask, as they will be required to enter. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosehill Baptist Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosehill Baptist Church
JUN
13
Interment
Rosehill Baptist Church cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
(225) 625-2383
