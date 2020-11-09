1/
Horace Esnault
Horace Esnault passed away on November 5, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 80 years old. He had a 32-year career at Exxon Chemicals and upon retirement enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. A private family service will be held. Horace is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Jennie; his daughters, Desiree and Monica Esnault; his son Barry Esnault (Melissa); grandson, Hunter Henderson; granddaughter, Hailey Esnault; and his sister, Annette Juge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Eva Esnault. To view and sign online guest book, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
