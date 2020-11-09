Horace Esnault passed away on November 5, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 80 years old. He had a 32-year career at Exxon Chemicals and upon retirement enjoyed working in his yard and spending time with his family. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed. A private family service will be held. Horace is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Jennie; his daughters, Desiree and Monica Esnault; his son Barry Esnault (Melissa); grandson, Hunter Henderson; granddaughter, Hailey Esnault; and his sister, Annette Juge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Eva Esnault. To view and sign online guest book, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.