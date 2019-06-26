Horace Greely Belton Sr. entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Survived by his wife, EllaLouise Early Belton; daughters, Patricia Augustus, Linda Lyles, Rose Parker and Shina Belton; son, Larry Belton. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Beech Grove Baptist Church, 2376 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gregory V. White officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019