Horace Greely Belton Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Horace Greely Belton Sr..
Service Information
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Obituary
Send Flowers

Horace Greely Belton Sr. entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2019 at the age of 91. Survived by his wife, EllaLouise Early Belton; daughters, Patricia Augustus, Linda Lyles, Rose Parker and Shina Belton; son, Larry Belton. Visitation Friday, June 28, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, Beech Grove Baptist Church, 2376 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Gregory V. White officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.