Hosea Mack Sensley
Hosea Mack Sensley, age 87 passed away peacefully, August 9, 2020, at his residence in Wilson, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving devoted daughter Pamela Armstead, 2 sons John Sensley, Chris(Flamingo) Sensley; 16 grandkids; numerous great-grands; 2 great great grands; 5 god children; a sister in law; brother in law; a niece and a host of others. He was proceeded in death by his wife, brother, sister and nephew. Viewing will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church Wilson, LA from 9:00am-10:30am, followed by Funeral Service at 10:30. Immediate Family Only. Mask are mandatory. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
