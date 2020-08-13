Hosea Mack Sensley, age 87 passed away peacefully, August 9, 2020, at his residence in Wilson, LA. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving devoted daughter Pamela Armstead, 2 sons John Sensley, Chris(Flamingo) Sensley; 16 grandkids; numerous great-grands; 2 great great grands; 5 god children; a sister in law; brother in law; a niece and a host of others. He was proceeded in death by his wife, brother, sister and nephew. Viewing will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Wesley United Methodist Church Wilson, LA from 9:00am-10:30am, followed by Funeral Service at 10:30. Immediate Family Only. Mask are mandatory. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store