"This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope. It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not." Lamentations 3:21-22. Hosea Thomas was born August 13, 1940 and entered eternal rest on August 3, 2020. He was 79 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. Hosea retired from the City of Baton Rouge, Department of Public Works. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Felicia Thomas; his children, Frederick Link and wife Desiree' Honore' Thomas, Carol Thomas, Nicole and husband Beau Pines, Dawn Thomas and Desha Thomas; stepsons, Simeon and Simon Onwuzuligbo; seven grandchildren, Katryna Thomas, Tyrin Perkins, Travis Thomas, Princeton Pines, Bailey Fountain, Lyndon and Leonard Thomas and one great-grandchild, Kayden Johnson. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, John (Jerry), Emanuel (Mary) and Rarick Thomas;three sisters, Verla Green, Deborah and Rejone Thomas; Mother-in-law Emma Woodside; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. Hosea was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Thomas; sisters, Velma Mines, Yvonne Newsome and Autherine Teamer; and brothers, Stanley and William "Dub" Thomas. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Zachary-Slaughter Hwy from 8-10 a.m. A private celebration of Hosea's life will follow. Interment at Fairdeal Cemetery in Zachary, LA..

