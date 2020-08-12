1/1
Hosea Thomas
1940 - 2020
"This I recall to my mind, therefore have I hope. It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not." Lamentations 3:21-22. Hosea Thomas was born August 13, 1940 and entered eternal rest on August 3, 2020. He was 79 years old and a resident of Baton Rouge. Hosea retired from the City of Baton Rouge, Department of Public Works. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Felicia Thomas; his children, Frederick Link and wife Desiree' Honore' Thomas, Carol Thomas, Nicole and husband Beau Pines, Dawn Thomas and Desha Thomas; stepsons, Simeon and Simon Onwuzuligbo; seven grandchildren, Katryna Thomas, Tyrin Perkins, Travis Thomas, Princeton Pines, Bailey Fountain, Lyndon and Leonard Thomas and one great-grandchild, Kayden Johnson. He also leaves to cherish his memory, three brothers, John (Jerry), Emanuel (Mary) and Rarick Thomas;three sisters, Verla Green, Deborah and Rejone Thomas; Mother-in-law Emma Woodside; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family members and friends. Hosea was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary Thomas; sisters, Velma Mines, Yvonne Newsome and Autherine Teamer; and brothers, Stanley and William "Dub" Thomas. A public viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, 5905 Zachary-Slaughter Hwy from 8-10 a.m. A private celebration of Hosea's life will follow. Interment at Fairdeal Cemetery in Zachary, LA..

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
08:00 - 09:45 AM
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
