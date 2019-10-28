Howard A. McMorris

Obituary
Howard A. McMorris a native of Merryville, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 the age of 93. Preceded in death by his wife, Edna B. McMorris; granddaughter, Jessica Rose McMorris; mother, Hattie B. McMorris; father, George Ross McMorris and several brothers and sisters. Howard is survived by his daughter, Debbie Cormier and her husband Mike; sons, Randy McMorris and his wife Melissa and Terry McMorris and his wife Joan; seven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Robinson; two brothers, Jerry McMorris and Thurman McMorris. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral service begins at 12 pm. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
