Howard A. "Sonny" Webb passed away at his home in Bayou Pigeon on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 80. He was a resident of Bayou Pigeon and native of Baton Rouge, La. A private family service will be held at a later date. He is survived by nieces and nephews, Kirk Marchand, Cindy Marchand James, Laura Lovett Michel and Brett Lovett; numerous great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Vessie Davenport Webb; sisters, Marie Webb Marchand and Wanda Webb Lovett; and nephew, Daryl Lovett. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.