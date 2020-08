Or Copy this URL to Share

Howard Bradford, Jr., a self-made carpenter and retiree of Stupp Corporation, died on Tuesday Aug 4, 2020, at 3:20pm at OLOL Hospital. He was 91 years old, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA and a native of Jackson, LA. Viewing at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton Tuesday Aug 11, 2020, from 9am-11am. Interment at F.T.B.C. cemetery.

