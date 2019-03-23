Howard Campbell Jr., 70, a native of Fayetteville, NC and resident of Baton Rouge, died on March 15, 2019. Visitation Monday, March 25, 2019 5pm to 7 pm at Herring Funeral Care and Cremations, Fayetteville, NC visitation will continue on Tuesday from 9am until religious services at 11am at True Vine Ministries, Fayetteville, NC. Herring Funeral Care and Cremations, Fayetteville, NC and Desselle Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, La.
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr.
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-8891
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019