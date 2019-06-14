Howard Elton McWilliams

Howard Elton McWilliams died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 57. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and Monday, June 17, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, La from 10:00 AM until Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM. He is survived by his mother Marcell "Pet" McWilliams and preceded in death by his father Obie McWilliams, Sr. Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 14 to June 17, 2019
