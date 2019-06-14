Howard Elton McWilliams died Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 57. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM and Monday, June 17, 2019 at New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Rd, Baton Rouge, La from 10:00 AM until Celebration of Life Service at 11:00 AM. He is survived by his mother Marcell "Pet" McWilliams and preceded in death by his father Obie McWilliams, Sr. Burial at Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, La.
