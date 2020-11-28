1/
Howard J. "Joe" Blanchard Jr.
1934 - 2020
"You spoke to me, and I listened to every word. I belong to you, Lord God Almighty, and so your words filled my heart with joy and happiness." Jer 15:16. Howard J. "Joe" Blanchard, Jr., born March 1, 1934, in the rural Gonzales area, died November 22, 2020. Joe was blessed with and is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Lambert Blanchard who cared for him, more so as his health declined. He is also survived by his son, Mark and grandson, Evan. Survivors also include his Lambert children, Jennifer Ecker, Sharon Lambert, Jeffrey Lambert (Juana), and David Lambert (Rachael), two granddaughters, Erica Moran (Earl) and Morgan Lambert, and two great-grandchildren, Harley and Reid Moran, two brothers, Louis (Patricia) Blanchard and Raymond (Sharyn) Blanchard. He was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Ruth Blanchard, sister, Samantha Young, and grandson, Adam Lambert. He retired from BASF, with over 38 years of service. He tried to help people, and if you knew him, even when they didn't want help. He enjoyed humor, honesty, and more so humility in others. In his words, "I want to thank everyone who helped me in life's journey and apologize to those whom I may have hurt." Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Theresa of Avila, Monday, November 30, at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Hope Haven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in his memory, to a charity of choice.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
November 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
