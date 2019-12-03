Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard James Vogt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard James Vogt, 1928-2019. 13 Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. 14 For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14. Howard James Vogt, age 91, died in his home surrounded by loved ones on December 2, 2019. He followed into the loving arms of his Lord, his infant daughter Anne Jayne, his father and mother, Eugene W. Vogt and Ethel R. Vogt, his brothers Frank and his wife, Floy, Dr. Eugene W. Vogt, Jr., and sister Katherine DePrato and husband, J.L. Those that will follow him into eternity include his devoted wife of 68 years, Betty Jane, sons Stephen and granddaughters Rachel , Kelly and Jamie (Stacy), Philip (Nancy) and grandson David (Annie), and daughters Arden Soderberg (Curtis) and granddaughters Erin Monsour (George), Allison Richard (Ross) and daughter Jane Schmolke (Robert) and granddaughter Rebekah. He is also survived by a brother, John Barry, and sons Johnny and Thomas, sister-in-law Marjorie," Queen of Ferriday". He also left behind many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He loved them all. He had a large family and a larger heart. Born in 1928, Howard was raised in Ferriday, Louisiana during 1930's and 40's, and enjoyed the wonderful experience of growing up in small town America as part of a close and loving family. Although he and Betty Jane lived most of their lives in Baton Rouge, he never lost connection with his home-town friends and relatives. Whether cooking for family reunions on Lake St. John, throwing 4th of July barbeques or hosting New Year's Day football parties, he wanted everyone around him to enjoy life; he was always the most generous guy in the room. A 1950 graduate of LSU, his passion for Tiger football, passed down for two generations and counting, was a big part of his life. Those of us who shared with him Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium and memorable road trips including the train to Birmingham and Tiger victory over Alabama in 1982 will always remember his fun-loving spirit. Howard was loved and supported throughout his life by Betty Jane, his wife of 68 years. Together they shared the joy of raising a beautiful family and experiencing a full life together. Betty Jane was especially supportive, giving care and comfort to Howard as he authored his final chapter in preparation for entry into God's kingdom and eternal life. 