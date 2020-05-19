Howard M. "Pop" Landry passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge at the age of 87. He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Langlois; granddaughter, Lisa Muse; great-granddaughter, Sheena McDowell; great-great-granddaughter, Autumn Stuart; very best friend, Spencer Hamilton. He was an Avid LSU Fan. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

