Howard Marks Simon Richard Jr.
1934 - 2020
Howard Marks Simon Richard, Jr. was born to Howard Marks Simon and Genevie Richard on June 16, 1934 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from McKinley High School. He graduated from Southern University where he pledged the Beta Sigma chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. He was recruited to Norfolk State College in Norfolk, Virginia to run the computer center in 1972. He transitioned to full time mathematics faculty where he taught countless students. He would serve as the graduate advisor for the Epsilon Pi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha. He was a life member Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and was a longtime member of the of Alpha Phi Lambda chapter. He was active at St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was an active member of the Ryan Club of Norfolk, Knights of Columbus and the Knights of Peter Claver. He was active in the City of Norfolk Democratic organization and once ran for city council. He served as the Ingleside precinct captain for many years. He retired from Norfolk State University in 2003. He is survived by his wife, two sons and four grandchildren.

Published in The Advocate on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Alice Richard Deggs
Family
May 30, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother, we love you. We shared many great times and will miss you!
Beverly R Gunter
Family
