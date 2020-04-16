Howard Sullivan, 58, beloved Husband, was called to his eternal resting place on April 14, 2020. He entered this world on December 20, 1961 in Canton, MS, born to Earl and Margie Sullivan. He is survived by his wife Kathryn Medus Sullivan; step-daughters Lindsey Junca and Kristina Harris; siblings Robert Sullivan, Keith and Sabrina Sullivan (nephews Joshua and Chance), Brian and Lisa Sullivan (nephew Jacob, niece Rachel), and Dodie Stewart (niece Kelley); mother Margie Brenda Sullivan, and grandchildren Mackenzie Baer, Katie Lynn and Jordyn Junca. He is preceded in death by his father Earl Wayne Sullivan. Howard was a passionate LSU football fan, and always had a good time on the Tickfaw River with family and friends. He was happiest when spending time with his granddaughters who lovingly called him "Papa Howard". A private memorial service will be held on Friday, April 17 with live streaming starting approximately at 1:15pm, access link at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. A celebratory memorial gathering in Howard's honor will be held following easement of social restrictions; details to come. In lieu of flowers please make donations to American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.