Huber Butler "HB" LaMotte, a native, life-long resident of Baton Rouge, LA peacefully entered eternal rest at 86 on Monday, August 26 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a wonderful, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and close friend to many. He was selfless and would go out of his way to help and support his friends and loved ones. An avid fisherman and golfer for most of his life, he truly lived a great life doing what he most enjoyed. He was an exceptional cook, adept at automotive repairs and had an incredibly sharp mind, which served him well as an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Southern University where he taught for an amazing 56 years until he officially retired in 2014. He was preceded in eternal rest by his parents, Mr.& Mrs. Ernest Leo Paul LaMotte, his brother Ernest J. LaMotte, his sister Rhea J. LaMotte and numerous Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Constance Smith LaMotte, his four sons: Keith LaMotte (Selina) of Covington, GA, Kerwin LaMotte (Selena) of Wellington, FL, Jeffrey LaMotte of Mason, OH, and Jason LaMotte (Selberlyn) of Baton Rouge, LA; sister, Colleen J. LaMotte, and numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, Baton Rouge, La. 70811. Services conducted by Pastor Simon Chigumira, Visitation 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. Funeral Service: 11:00 AM – 12:15 PM, Interment: 1:30 PM, Louisiana National Cemetery, 20978 Port Hickey Rd., Zachary, La, 70791 Repast: St. Mark United Methodist Church. Services entrusted to Capital Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2019

