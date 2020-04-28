Hubert "Hub" Cedotal, Jr, age 75, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. He was a native of Belle Rose and a resident of Donaldsonville. Mr. Cedotal was employed by Texaco as a Lab Technician for 32 years. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He loved listening to music in the afternoon with a cold beer. Private graveside services will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Mausoleum in Donaldsonville with Fr. Matthew Dupre. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Karen L. Cedotal; two daughters, Wendy Quebedeaux and husband Jude and Shelly Madere and husband Wayne; three grandchildren, Brooke Caballero and husband Brandon, Tayler Quebedeaux and fiancé Clayton Jewell, and Hunter Madere; three great-grandchildren, Baleigh, Brinley, and Brayden Caballero; and one sister, Janice Schexnayder. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Cedotal, Sr. and Maude Theriot Cedotal; brother, Alvin Cedotal; sister, Betty Cedotal, mother-in-law, Doris LeGleu; father-in-law, Alvin LeGleu, Sr. The family wishes to express special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Our Lady of the Lake COVID Unit. Friends and relatives are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.churchfuneralservices.com Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020.