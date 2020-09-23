1/
Hubert Alvin Severio
Hubert Alvin Severio, 76, of Denham Springs, LA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Hubert enjoyed fishing, but he loved to work. Anything from working on his tractor, to welding, to anything he could do that would help someone. His fervor for work allowed him many opportunities to witness for Christ and share his faith. He was a bold witness for God. Hubert loved his God, his family and his church and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at his home church, First United Pentecostal Church, Denham Springs, Friday, September 25, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Billy Johnson. Pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Jeannie Booth Severio; children, Tony A. Severio (Suzanne), Michael W. Severio (Annika), Cheryl L, Woodward (Tommy), Sarah J. Halphen (Tony), and Ricky W. Wilks; grandchildren, Dustin Barnes (Tamra), Donovan Ellzey (Lori), Lee Severio (Tasha), Chris Severio, Michael Severio (Kendal), Hannah Severio, Nicholas Halphen, David Halphen, and Jacob Halphen; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Barnes, Brent Barnes, Leland Severio, Karma Severio, Ayden Ellzey, Zoey Ellzey, Landon Severio, and Emery Severio; brothers, Herman Severio and David Severio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Duney A. and Hazel Kinchen Severio; and brothers, Louis and Hillary Severio and Dale and Harvey LeBlanc. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First United Pentecostal Church
SEP
25
Service
11:00 AM
First United Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
