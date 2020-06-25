Hubert Charles "Bud" Kelley
Hubert Charles "Bud" Kelley passed away peacefully at Legacy Nursing Home, Port Allen on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 72. He was a retired commercial fisherman; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 11 am until religious services at 1 pm, conducted by Rev. Glinda Kelley. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his son, Marvin Kelley and wife Melody; stepsons, Donavan Verret and Travis Verret and wife Elizabeth; grandchildren, Sylvia Kelley, Carrington Kelley, Stormi Verret, Zechariah Kelley, Shade Verret, Donavan Verret, Jr., Dayna Hernandez, Elizabeth Bourgeois and Finley Verret; great-grandchildren, Saylor and Atlas; sisters, Elsie Mott, Helen Henson and Verlie Pierre; brothers, Vories Kelley and wife Arlene, Harold Kelley, and James Kelley and wife Glinda; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his grandson, Styrling Kelley; parents, John and Ruby Ashely Kelley; sisters, Lois Kelley, Mary Kelly, Annie Higgins and Mamie Kelley; and brothers, Nelson, Acie, Louis and Arthur Kelley. Pallbearers will be Vories, Harold, James, Carrington and Zechariah Kelley and Shade Verret. Hubert was willing to help anyone in need and would give his shirt off his back. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
JUN
29
Service
01:00 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
June 25, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
