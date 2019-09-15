Hubert E. Millet (1938 - 2019)
Service Information
Renaissance Services
12552 Airline Hwy
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-644-2976
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Slaughter
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Slaughter
Obituary
Hubert E. Millet, age 81, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019. Born in Belrose, LA on July 15, 1938. He was a member of IBEW 995 for 50 yrs. Survived by wife Ruby N. Millet; four children, Allison Gilbert, Deanna Kelley, Clinton Joiner and Clayton Joiner; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Dean Millet; daughter Sara Millet; and parents Charles and Eunice Persilva Millet. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Slaughter on Thursday, Sept. 19th from 9 am until service at 11 am. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Groom Rd., Baker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
