Hubert E. Millet, age 81, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019. Born in Belrose, LA on July 15, 1938. He was a member of IBEW 995 for 50 yrs. Survived by wife Ruby N. Millet; four children, Allison Gilbert, Deanna Kelley, Clinton Joiner and Clayton Joiner; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by son Dean Millet; daughter Sara Millet; and parents Charles and Eunice Persilva Millet. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Slaughter on Thursday, Sept. 19th from 9 am until service at 11 am. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Groom Rd., Baker, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019