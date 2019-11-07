Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Joseph St. Pierre. View Sign Service Information L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home 2607 Williams Blvd. Kenner , LA 70062 (504)-466-8577 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home 2607 Williams Blvd. Kenner , LA 70062 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church 13396 River Road Destrehan , LA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Send Flowers Obituary

Hubert Joseph St. Pierre, born December 18, 1926, entered into his heavenly home on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the age of 92. He was the loving spouse to Shirley Schexnaydre St. Pierre for 61 years. Subsequently, married 8 years to Yvonne Turnell, who now lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his seven children: Adele Lacinak (Henry), Denis (Pat), Emile (Gaylynn), Adrian, Jerome (Ruth), Anne St. Pierre (Lionel Hymel, III), and Marie Gilmore (David); 23 grandchildren: Suzanne LeBlanc (Andre), Robert Lacinak (Kim), Rachel Fabacher (Mitch), Keith (Julie), Christopher, Greg (Erika), Angelle, Jay, Erik (Kristen) and Shelley St. Pierre, Lauren Villarrubia (Doug), Alicia Gares (Ross), Lesley Weber (Charles), Paige Duplantis, Annie Taylor (Gabe), Michelle Wagner (Mark), Ashley Marino (Adam Liegl), Jennifer Marino (Will Alexander), Orrin Marino (Brittany), Elizabeth, Natalie and Nicole Gilmore, and Gabriela Cordova; and 28 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ronald St. Pierre (Yolande), and his brother-in-law, Emile Schexnaydre. He is preceded in death by his parents, Denis J. St. Pierre and Odette Bossier St. Pierre and his brother, Lourey St. Pierre (Myrtle). Hubert was a lifelong resident of Destrehan, and lifelong parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church. As a youngster, he was a proud Boy Scout, having achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout at age 16. After a year at LSU, he joined and served 4 years in the United States Merchant Marines. He served the River Parish Community for 44 years owning and operating St. Pierre's Air Conditioning & Heating Inc. He was a founding member of the Louisiana Heat Pump Association and the Air Conditioning Refrigeration Dealer Association. He was an avid gardener and his green thumb enabled all the plants he acquired from his customers to flourish. He lived his Catholic faith by being dedicated to service in the church, having served on the SCB Parish Council, SCB Finance Committee, Eucharistic Minister, choir member, and Perpetual Adoration Chapel adorer. He and his wife, Shirley were 1981 recipients of the St. Louis Award. The family expresses much gratitude to the numerous staff of Ashton Manor Assisted Living Center for their loving care given to Hubert the past 14 months and to Compassus Hospice for their compassionate care and medical attention the last several months. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd, Kenner, LA on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 13396 River Road, Destrehan, LA from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment in St. Charles Borromeo Mausoleum. 