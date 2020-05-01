Or Copy this URL to Share

Born in 1950, Hubert L. McCray departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was a native of Jackson, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife Diane S. McCray, children Tracy (Cary) Payton, Shamikwa McCray, Hubert L. McCray, step-sons David (Laverne) and Kirkland (Nedra) Wright, grandchildren Myracle and Micah Payton, Jovante Ferguson and Logan McCray, Waylon and Ashton McCray and Sean Matthews Jr., sisters Lillian McCray and Loretta Matthews. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

