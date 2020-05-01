Hubert L. McCray
1950 - 2020
Born in 1950, Hubert L. McCray departed this life on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was a native of Jackson, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife Diane S. McCray, children Tracy (Cary) Payton, Shamikwa McCray, Hubert L. McCray, step-sons David (Laverne) and Kirkland (Nedra) Wright, grandchildren Myracle and Micah Payton, Jovante Ferguson and Logan McCray, Waylon and Ashton McCray and Sean Matthews Jr., sisters Lillian McCray and Loretta Matthews. Arrangements by Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton.

Published in The Advocate on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
