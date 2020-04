Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Huey's life story with friends and family

Share Huey's life story with friends and family

Huey Benjamin passed away March 31, 2020, in San Francisco, CA. A private burial will be held on Wednesday, April 22, at Greater Israel Baptist Church, Belle Rose. Demby & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

Would you like to Send Flowers