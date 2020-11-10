Huey Gayden's laugh will never be forgotten, how it was big, deep, full, and always heart felt, shaking him and everyone around him such that it was tangible. His hands seemed like that of a giant but he had the sweetest heart that made anyone feel like they knew him forever and was part of the family. No one will ever celebrate a birthday without thinking of him saying 'happy birstday'. He loved his family unconditionally and was always so proud to be the oldest Gayden. Brother Huey Gayden was born on June 10, 1964 to the late Lillian Ward and Huey Gayden Sr. He departed this life on November 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. Huey confessed Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior at an early age but also did so every single time you talked with him. Huey leaves to cherish his memories with his wife Janie Gayden, his son Andrew Gayden (Natalie Gayden), two loving daughters Tasha Gayden and Shantel Gayden; one sister Carrie Ward; five brothers Michael Gayden (Lasonia Gayden), Jerry Gayden (Jacquetta Gayden), Paul Gayden Sr (Leila Gayden), Troy Gayden, and Cedric Ward (Cheni Ward); nine grandchildren; one great grandson; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, grandparents, and two sisters. Visitation will be held on November 12, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home located at 13533 Airline Hwy, Gonzales, LA 70737 from 11 AM-12 PM for the family and 12 PM-1 PM for friends. Services will be begin at 1PM. Burial will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetary, 604 E Hwy 30, Gonzales, LA.

